Bill Gates Had Reputation for Questionable Behavior Before Divorce



Whereas Mr. Gates thought that introduced the matter to an finish, Ms. French Gates was not happy with the result, two of the individuals mentioned. She known as for a legislation agency to conduct an unbiased evaluation of the lady’s allegations, and of Cascade’s tradition. Mr. Larson was placed on go away whereas the investigation was underway, however he was ultimately reinstated. (It’s unclear whether or not the investigation exonerated Mr. Larson.) He stays in control of Cascade.

A spokesman for Mr. Larson had no remark.

A few 12 months after the settlement — and fewer than two weeks after Ms. French Gates’s column in Time — The Occasions printed an article detailing Mr. Gates’s relationship with Mr. Epstein. The article reported that the 2 males had hung out collectively on a number of events, flying on Mr. Epstein’s non-public jet and attending a late-night gathering at his Manhattan townhouse. “His way of life could be very totally different and sort of intriguing though it could not work for me,” Mr. Gates emailed colleagues in 2011, after he first met Mr. Epstein.

(Ms. Arnold, the spokeswoman for Mr. Gates, mentioned on the time that he regretted the connection with Mr. Epstein. She mentioned that Mr. Gates had been unaware that the airplane belonged to Mr. Epstein and that Mr. Gates had been referring to the distinctive décor of Mr. Epstein’s dwelling.)

The Occasions article included particulars about Mr. Gates’s interactions with Mr. Epstein that Ms. French Gates had not beforehand identified, in accordance with individuals acquainted with the matter. Quickly after its publication she started consulting with divorce attorneys and different advisers who would assist the couple divide their belongings, one of many individuals mentioned. The Wall Road Journal beforehand reported the timing of her attorneys’ hiring.

The revelations in The Occasions had been particularly upsetting to Ms. French Gates as a result of she had beforehand voiced her discomfort along with her husband associating with Mr. Epstein, who died by suicide in federal custody in 2019, shortly after being charged with intercourse trafficking of ladies. Ms. French Gates expressed her unease within the fall of 2013 after she and Mr. Gates had dinner with Mr. Epstein at his townhouse, in accordance with individuals briefed on the dinner and its aftermath. (The incident was reported earlier by The Each day Beast.)

For years, Mr. Gates continued to go to dinners and conferences at Mr. Epstein’s dwelling, the place Mr. Epstein often surrounded himself with younger and engaging girls, mentioned two individuals who had been there and two others who had been instructed concerning the gatherings.

Ms. Arnold mentioned Mr. Gates by no means socialized or attended events with Mr. Epstein, and he or she denied that younger and engaging girls participated at their conferences. “Bill solely met with Epstein to debate philanthropy,” Ms. Arnold mentioned.