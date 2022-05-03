Bill Gates met with Jeffrey Epstein ‘a number of times,’ admits it was ‘huge mistake’



Billionaire technology founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has admitted that he made a “huge” mistake in meeting with Jeffrey Epstein and said he did it “many times”.

Gates, the now-divorced father of 3, admitted in an interview on NBC’s Today show aired Tuesday morning. Asked about his past encounters with Epstein, Gates, a 66-year-old sex offender currently convicted, replied: “I certainly made a huge mistake. Not only did I meet him in the first place, but I met him many times.”

Gates is a co-founder of Microsoft and is said to be one of the richest people in the world. He and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a nonprofit that has earned nearly $ 50 billion in endorsements. Bill Gates said he met with Epstein in the hope that donors would donate to Gates’ goal of raising money for world health.

Gates said: “I do not think that meeting him has reduced the incredibly horrible things he has done. “I’ve learned more about it over time, but I add it to the list of big mistakes.”

In March, Frenchman Gates told CBS he had made it “clear” to Bill that he “did not like meeting with Jeffrey Epstein.” He said he had met the multi-millionaire once, but was sorry.

“I wanted to see who this guy was, and I regretted it the second time I stepped in the door,” he told CBS. “He was disgusting. He had a bad personality. Later I had nightmares about it. It broke my heart for these young women.”

In response to a question about Melinda’s statement about Epstein, Bill Gates said in an interview that he “should have followed.” [Melinda’s advice] Faster than me. ”

Epstein died at the age of 66 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. On August 10, 2019, he was hanged inside a cell in a federal prison in Manhattan. In 2008, he pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor prostitute.

His girlfriend and collaborator, Ghiselin Maxwell, later pleaded guilty to charges related to the year-long project.