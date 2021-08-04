Bill Gates Says Epstein Relationship Was ‘a Huge Mistake’

He added: “You know there were a lot of others in the same situation, but I made a mistake.”

Mr Cooper asked Mr Gates about another Times article, which this year reported on his wife’s concerns about her behavior at work. In 2018, before their divorce, Melinda French Gates spoke about her husband’s relationship with Mr. Epstein and a harassment complaint against his fund manager. On at least a few occasions, Mr. Gates has sued women who worked for him at Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, according to the report.

When asked on Wednesday if he had any regrets, Mr Gates replied: “Sure, everyone has.” He later added: “Within the family, we will heal as best we can and learn from what happened.”

Mr. Gates, the founder of Microsoft, has an estimated net worth of $ 130 billion, and the Gates Foundation now has an endowment of $ 65 billion, by most metrics, making it the largest foundation private charity in the world. Mr. Gates and Ms. French Gates pledged to continue working at the foundation on issues such as global health, poverty reduction and gender equality.

“We communicate and work at the foundation, so this partnership, we will try to continue it,” Mr. Gates told CNN. “Melinda has incredible strengths that she brings to help the foundation be better. We have always enjoyed our work together. We can both work with leaders and help build the organization. It would certainly be the best thing for the foundation.

During much of the interview, Mr. Anderson asked Mr. Gates about his views on the state of the pandemic. Mr Gates praised the effectiveness and mass production of the Covid-19 vaccines, but expressed concern about the ease with which the Delta variant of the coronavirus can be spread.