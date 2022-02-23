Bill makes it felony to threaten, attack health care workers



Madison, Weiss. (AP) – Under a bill set to be approved by the Wisconsin Assembly on Wednesday, it would be an offense to physically assault or threaten a health care worker.

The proposal, with bipartisan support, creates a new criminal offense of battery against a healthcare provider. It extends the current law to make it a crime to carry batteries against a nurse, an emergency medical service provider or a person working in the emergency department.

Healthcare providers told stories about a time at a public hearing earlier this month where patients threatened doctors and others who were trying to care for them.

This measure also makes it a crime to threaten a healthcare worker in their official capacity or in response to something that happens at a healthcare center. It also extends to family members of healthcare providers.

It could carry up to six years in prison and a 10,000 fine.

The system has widespread support from more than two dozen healthcare and law enforcement agencies, including the Wisconsin Medical Society, the Wisconsin Hospital Association, SSM Health and the Marshfield Clinic Health Care System.