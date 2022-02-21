Bill to consider churches essential in emergencies advances



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

COLOMBIA, SC – A bill that would allow churches to meet in person in South Carolina during epidemics or other emergencies is moving the state Senate forward until other necessary businesses are open.

A Senate subcommittee unanimously approved the bill last week, sending it to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The bill was passed in Parliament last March.

Catholic priests have mistakenly changed the word to thousands of Baptists, making them illegal

Proponents of the bill say they know the state has never closed a church since other businesses closed in the spring of 2020, just as the Covid-19 epidemic began.

But they said the proposal needed to be made to ensure it never happened, citing other states that needed to close churches.

No one spoke against the bill at last Tuesday’s meeting.