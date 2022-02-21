World

Bill to consider churches essential in emergencies advances

Bill to consider churches essential in emergencies advances
Bill to consider churches essential in emergencies advances

Bill to consider churches essential in emergencies advances

Historic Black Church influenced by Covid

Even as America celebrates Black History Month, the coronavirus is affecting the minority community. Data show that black Americans are at greater risk of becoming infected and dying from the virus. Hundreds of black churches have decided to close in March to protect their members and have not reopened since.

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

COLOMBIA, SC – A bill that would allow churches to meet in person in South Carolina during epidemics or other emergencies is moving the state Senate forward until other necessary businesses are open.

A Senate subcommittee unanimously approved the bill last week, sending it to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The bill was passed in Parliament last March.

Catholic priests have mistakenly changed the word to thousands of Baptists, making them illegal

Proponents of the bill say they know the state has never closed a church since other businesses closed in the spring of 2020, just as the Covid-19 epidemic began.

An exterior view of the South Carolina State House, Colombia

An exterior view of the South Carolina State House, Colombia
(Apex / Getty Images)

But they said the proposal needed to be made to ensure it never happened, citing other states that needed to close churches.

No one spoke against the bill at last Tuesday’s meeting.

Rows and rows of empty church churches are lit without any people in the church sanctuary.

Rows and rows of empty church churches are lit without any people in the church sanctuary.

