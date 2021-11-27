Bill to return agriculture law will be presented in Parliament on Monday, farmers postponed tractor march

The United Kisan Morcha has decided to postpone the proposed tractor march till Parliament. This March was going to start from 29th November i.e. Monday.

The winter session of Parliament is starting from 29th November i.e. Monday. The bill to repeal three agricultural laws will be placed on the table of Parliament on the same day. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar himself has given this information on Saturday.

After this announcement of the government, the farmers have withdrawn their proposed tractor march. Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged the protesting farmers to return home, saying a bill to repeal the laws would be introduced on the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday. Tomar said on the demands for withdrawal of the case registered against the farmers and compensation that these issues come under the jurisdiction of the state governments.

After this announcement by the government, a meeting of farmers’ organizations was held, in which a decision was taken on the strategy ahead. After the meeting, the United Kisan Morcha announced that they are withdrawing the proposed tractor march to Parliament for now. This March was going to start from 29th November i.e. Monday.

The Morcha said that the next meeting would be held on December 4. If their demands are not met by December 4, the farmers will make further strategy. A farmer leader said- “When we had announced that there would be a tractor rally on November 29, all the three agriculture laws were not abolished. Now that the laws have been withdrawn, we have decided not to rally. However, if the Center does not agree to the rest of our demands, we will decide the future course of action in the meeting to be held on December 4.

After the meeting, BKU leader Rajveer Singh Jadaun said that in today’s meeting of SKM, we have decided to continue the protest till the government talks with us on the issue of MSP, death of farmers during the protest and Lakhimpur violence. . We do not agree with the announcements made by the government today. Another farmer leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should instruct the state governments and railways to withdraw the cases registered against farmers during the protests.

Let us inform that PM Modi has already announced the withdrawal of all three laws, but farmers are still adamant to get their demands from the government on many issues including MSP.