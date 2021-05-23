Billboard Awards 2021: The Weeknd, Drake lead nominations with highest number of nods

One of the essential most Grammys’ excellent critics, who felt they’ve been unnoticed on the illustrious awards specific their very own praises, will steal centre stage at yet one more match: the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The Weeknd generally known as out the Grammys final one 12 months when he didn’t impact a single nomination for its 2021 specific their very own praises, regardless of having the one 12 months’s excellent tune with Blinding Lights and a multi-platinum, the multi-hit album with After Hours. However at Sunday’s Billboard Awards, he’s the give up nominee competing for a bold 16 awards.

With 27 wins, Drake is principally probably the most embellished artist within the historical past of the Billboard Awards. He’s up for seven honours this one 12 months and should soundless obtain the Artist of the Decade Award.

Drake has obtained 4 Grammys and The Weeknd has earned three — although they’ve been restricted to wins within the rap and R&B courses, as a change of profitable prizes take care of album, tune or file of the one 12 months.

Nevertheless the Canadian performers will battle for the give up prize on the Billboard Awards — prime artist — the impact the competitors entails Taylor Swift and unhurried rappers Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke.

Regardless of dominating the charts and streaming firms and merchandise, Juice WRLD was once furthermore snubbed on the Grammys, held in March. Pop Smoke was once restricted to a single nomination — handiest rap efficiency for the hit ‘Dior.’ Nevertheless, Swift obtained album of the one 12 months for a 3rd time with “evermore.”

The Weeknd, Swift, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke will compete for prime Billboard 200 album, alongside with Lil Toddler.

For prime Scorching 100 tune, nominees embody The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s Rockstar, Chris Brown and Younger Thug’s Stride Crazy, Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth’s ‘I Hope,’ and 24kGoldn and iann dior’s ‘Mood.’

In contrast to different awards reveals the impact committees resolve nominees, the Billboard Awards’ finalists are basically primarily based solely completely on album and digital product sales, streaming, radio airplay and social engagement. The nominees for the 51 courses are basically primarily based solely completely on the chart interval of March 21, 2020, via 3 April, 2021.

It’s the clarification why controversial nation singer Morgan Wallen is nominated for six awards. As a result of Wallen was once caught on digicam using a racial slur earlier this one 12 months, he wasn’t allowed to compete on the Academy of Nation Music Awards or CMT Music Awards. However regardless of the fallout, he’s had basic success on the nation and pa charts with a number of songs from his sophomore album, Unsafe: The Double Album.

Billboard Awards producer dick clark productions did ban Wallen from taking fragment within the specific their very own praises.

However Sunday will seemingly be jam-packed with different A-listers: Performers embody The Weeknd, BTS, Unpleasant Bunny, Doja Cat and SZA, twenty-one pilots, DJ Khaled with H.E.R. and Migos, Karol G, Alicia Keys, Duran Duran, Jonas Brothers with Marshmello, and Pink, who will impact the ICON Award.

Presenters embody Cynthia Erivo, Chelsea Handler, Swizz Beatz, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Gabrielle Union, Henry Golding, Leslie Odom Jr., Lil Rel Howery, Padma Lakshmi, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lena Waithe and Dixie D’Amelio.

Following The Weeknd, DaBaby is the 2nd most nominated act with 11. Pop Smoke earned 10 posthumous nominations, whereas Barrett is the main feminine nominee with 9.

Others who scored a number of nominations embody Unpleasant Bunny, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Justin Bieber.

AJR, Glass Animals, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Sounds of Blackness and Ann Nesby will furthermore have an effect on Sunday, the impact rapper-activist Trae Tha Reality will obtain the Commerce Maker Award.