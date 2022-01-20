Billboard campaign hits Coke’s sponsorship of Beijing Olympics





A conservative media watchdog group launched a billboard campaign Thursday exterior Coca-Cola’s Atlanta headquarters, calling on the delicate drink big to clarify its sponsorship of the upcoming Beijing Olympics in gentle of China‘s human rights abuses.

Accuracy in Media accused the corporate of hypocrisy with a billboard displaying the phrase: “Why does Coke assist genocide?”

The group notes that Coke condemned its residence state of Georgia for implementing a brand new Republican-authored voting legislation and supported Main League Baseball’s resolution to strip Atlanta of the All-Star Recreation as a result of of the legislation — but the multinational stays a serious sponsor of the Beijing Video games, “although China is the best supply of evil in our world.”

“Coke claims to rejoice range however their hypocrisy is disgusting,” mentioned Adam Guillette, president of the Gadget Clock, D.C.-based group. “Coca-Cola must condemn the brutal communist regime as strongly as they condemned the state of Georgia.”

China has confronted elevated scrutiny over the previous yr for stripping Hong Kong of free-speech ensures, threatening Taiwan, abusing the human rights of Tibetan Buddhists who comply with the exiled Dalai Lama and waging what some activists have decried as a genocide towards Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang. At one level, the watchdog famous that “China even claimed COVID-19 was created on a North Carolina navy base.”

In response to the rising backlash towards Chinese language human rights abuses, President Biden has introduced a “diplomatic boycott” of the two-week 2022 Winter Olympics that begin Feb. 4 in Beijing. To date, 9 different nations have joined the boycott, together with Canada, Japan and the UK.

However Coca-Cola, the world’s largest beverage firm, has made no transfer to finish its profitable monetary association as an official sponsor of the Video games.

The corporate, which earned greater than $37 billion in income final yr, has offered delicate drinks in Beijing since 1979. And in 2020, it opened half a dozen extra manufacturing factories in China, giving it the expanded bottling capability to promote $244 million price of drinks yearly.

On Thursday, Coca-Cola didn’t reply to a request for remark. Nonetheless, the corporate defended its sponsorship of the Video games to congressional Republicans in a listening to on July 27.

Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, had pressed a Coke consultant through the listening to of the Congressional-Government Fee on China to clarify its “silence” on human rights abuses towards an estimated a million Uyghurs.

Paul Lalli, Coke’s international vp of human rights, responded that the corporate “stands up for what is true internationally.”

“We’re conscious of the studies of the State Division on this subject in addition to different departments of the U.S. authorities,” Mr. Lalli mentioned. “We respect these studies; they proceed to tell our program.”

Accuracy in Media mentioned its members have “despatched 26,476 emails” to Coke’s board of administrators this week, asking them to “condemn China’s actions simply as you condemned Georgia.” The group plans to proceed the cellular billboard and letter-writing campaign till the top of the Olympics, pushing Coke to interrupt its “complete silence” about alleged Chinese language human rights abuses.