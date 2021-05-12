Uncategorized

Billboard Music Awards 2021: Drake to be honoured as Artist of the Decade in 23 May ceremony

15 hours ago

15 hours ago
Billboard Music Awards 2021: Drake to be honoured as Artist of the Decade in 23 May ceremony
Billboard Music Awards 2021: Drake to be honoured as Artist of the Decade in 23 May ceremony

Canadian rapper and singer Drake shall be honoured with (*23*) of the Decade Award on the 2021 Billboard Tune Awards.

The announcement turned as soon as made by NBC and Dick Clark Productions in an announcement posted on the precise web pickle of Billboard Tune Awards (BBMA) on Tuesday.

Examine cross-take a have a look at the announcement right here

Drake holds the file for the most Billboard Tune Awards with 27, reaching this file after taking residence 12 awards in 2019.

Over the previous decade, he’s moreover broke lots of Billboard chart recordsdata, in conjunction with having 9 Amount One albums and 33 excessive 10 songs on the Scorching 100.

Drake is moreover up for seven awards on the 2021 ceremony, in conjunction with the excessive artist trophy.

The organisers had truthful now no longer too lengthy in the previous introduced that singer Pink will obtain the Icon Award, honouring file-breaking artists and their influence on tune.

Singer-actor Lop Jonas will host the 2021 model of the Billboard Tune Awards, which might be scheduled to occur on 23 May presumably moreover.

The Weeknd, who’s main the nominations with 16 nods, is one of many many performers introduced for the ceremony.

(With inputs from Press Belief of India)

