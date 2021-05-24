Billboard Music Awards 2021 highlights: Nick Jonas hosts, Priyanka Chopra among presenters; Pink, BTS perform

It was once a household affair on the Billboard Observe Awards: Crimson twirled throughout the air in a sturdy effectivity alongside together with her daughter, and Drake was once named artist of the final decade, accepting the acknowledge alongside his 3-year-aged son.

Drake, who prolonged his doc as a result of probably the most embellished winner throughout the historic previous of the awards degree to to 29 wins Sunday, was once surrounded by household and mates who supplied him with the Artist of the Decade Award. He walked onstage inaugurate air the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles together with his son Adonis conserving his hand.

“I wanna commit this award to my mates, to my longtime collaborators … to my elegant household, and to you,” he stated, trying to Adonis and deciding on him as a lot as kiss him.

Nick Jonas, who hosted the event, also put up a musical performance with his brothers Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, alongside DJ Marshmellow

Drake positioned his first tune on the Billboard Scorching 100 chart in 2009, and since has logged probably the most songs ever on the chart, with 232 entrees. He’s moreover logged a doc 45 Excessive 10 hits on the Scorching 100 and a doc 22 No. 1s on the Scorching R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart.

He was once moreover named excessive streaming songs artist Sunday.

Within the meantime, singer-actor Cleave Jonas was once the official host on the ceremony, whereas his partner-actor Priyanka Chopra was once considered one of many presenters. Chopra wore a shiny gold costume by Dolce & Gabbana, and Jonas was once wearing a inexperienced Fendi swimsuit. He moreover carried out on the tune awards ceremony together with his brothers Joe, Kevin Jonas alongside DJ Marshmello.

Crimson obtained the Icon Award and was once joined onstage by her 9-year-aged daughter — displaying off their noteworthy gymnastic skills as they spun throughout the air in a jaw-dropping effectivity. Recognized for her signature aerial and acrobatic strikes, Crimson was once matched by Willow Story Hart as “Veil Me In Sunshine” performed throughout the background, Crimson’s tune that features vocals from her daughter.

“Willow, you nailed it,” Crimson stated after the effectivity. “I genuinely like what I attain and I genuinely just like the of us that I fetch to achieve it with, and we’re fairly applicable at what we attain, nevertheless it wouldn’t matter if nobody got here to opinion us and play with us. So all you guys obtainable … thanks for popping out!”

Crimson’s effectivity was once considered one of a great deal of pre-taped moments on the awards degree to. Dwell performances indulge in been held inaugurate air, in entrance of feverish goal market individuals carrying masks.

The Weeknd was once readily accessible to only fetch probably the most wins of the night — 10. He walked into the extent to with 16 nominations, successful honours like excessive artist, excessive male artist, excessive Scorching 100 tune for ‘Blinding Lights’ and excessive R&B album for ‘After Hours’.

“I wanna possess this likelihood to thanks, my parents,” he stated. “I’m the particular person I’m on the contemporary time attributable to you. And due to my followers, lastly. I attain not possess this for granted.”

The boring rapper Pop Smoke was once moreover a intensive winner: He posthumously earned 5 honours, alongside with excessive new artist and excessive rap artist, whereas his debut — ‘Shoot for the Stars, Objective for the Moon’ — obtained excessive rap album and excessive Billboard 200 album, which his mom licensed onstage.

“Thanks to the followers for honouring the existence and spirit of my son, so noteworthy that he continues to manifest as if he was once mild proper right here in flesh,” Audrey Jackson stated.

One other boring rapper was once moreover honoured throughout the course of the extent to. Earlier than presenting excessive rap tune to DaBaby, Swizz Beatz devoted a second to those that indulge in lately died in hip-hop, alongside together with his conclude good friend and collaborator DMX. And Houston rapper and activist Trae Tha Reality, who earned the Change Maker Award, ended his speech with a sturdy sentence: “We mild gon’ want justice for Breonna Taylor.”

Different winners Sunday included Unpleasant Bunny and BTS, who each obtained 4 awards and moreover carried out. Step ahead nation singer Gabby Barrett obtained three awards, alongside with excessive feminine nation artist and excessive nation tune for the hit ‘I Hope’. The tune’s remix that features Charlie Puth obtained excessive collaboration.

“Oh my gosh. Thank y’all so noteworthy. This draw so noteworthy to me,” Barrett stated as she broke into tears. “I’ve been performing for 10 years genuinely anxious. …We’ve labored so anxious to fetch proper right here.”

One other nation indispensable particular person moreover obtained sizable Sunday even though he wasn’t allowed to take part throughout the degree to.

Morgan Wallen, who was once caught on digicam the utilization of a racial slur earlier this yr, obtained three honours, alongside with excessive nation artist and excessive nation album for Unhealthy: The Double Album, which has had predominant success on the pop and nation tune charts regardless of his fallen second.

Wallen was once nominated for six awards, and Billboard Awards producer dick clark productions stated it couldn’t forestall Wallen from incomes nominations, or successful due to the finalists are primarily based mostly totally on album and digital product sales, streaming, radio airplay and social engagement. The producers did ban Wallen from performing or attending the extent to.

The Billboard Awards kicked off with a collaborative effectivity by DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos, who launched the live performance vibe help to existence a yr after keep reveals indulge in been throughout the unimaginative of night time attributable to the pandemic. Doja Cat and SZA — accompanied by futuristically dressed background dancers — sang their sizable hit ‘Kiss Me Further’ inside the venue, the place the seats indulge in been empty.

Alicia Keys, celebrating the twentieth anniversary of her groundbreaking debut ‘songs in A minor’, sang songs from the album alongside with the hit ‘Fallen’. The effectivity was once launched by dilapidated first woman Michelle Obama.

Different performers included Karol G, twenty one pilots, Duran Duran, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Jonas Brothers and Glass Animals.

Stars like Taylor Swift, Girl Gaga and Kanye West obtained honours on the extent to even though they didn’t help. Machine Gun Kelly, who started in rap however has had contemporary success on the rock charts, obtained excessive rock artist and excessive rock album.

“I launched my first mixtape 15 years throughout the previous and proper here is the primary sizable stage I’ve ever been invited to only fetch an award on,” he stated, kissing his actor-female good friend Megan Fox before strolling to the stage.

“To the field that society retains trying to position me, you want stronger area material due to the which you’ll’t retain me in it,” he proclaimed.

(With inputs from The Related Press)