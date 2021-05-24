Billboard Music Awards 2021: The Weeknd, Drake, Taylor Swift win top honours; see complete list

The 2021 Billboard Track Awards on Sunday named Drake as artist of the final decade, who permitted the excellence alongside his 3-Twelve months-feeble son. Drake positioned his first tune on the Billboard Scorching 100 chart in 2009, and since has logged essentially the most songs ever on the chart, with 232 entrees. He’s additionally logged a file 45 Prime 10 hits on the Scorching 100 and a file 22 No. 1s on the Scorching R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart.

The Weeknd turn out to be as soon as readily available to derive essentially the most wins of the evening — 10. He walked into the show with 16 nominations, successful honours just like the cease artist, excessive male artist, excessive Scorching 100 tune for ‘Blinding Lights’ and excessive R&B album for ‘After Hours’.

successful the staunch award of the evening… it's #BBMAs Prime Artist, @theweeknd!! pic.twitter.com/ZoYACMtPv8 — Billboard Track Awards (@BBMAs) Would possibly unbiased 24, 2021

An inventory of winners inside the cease classes on the 2021 Billboard Track Awards, held Sunday on the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

— Prime artist: The Weeknd

— Prime Scorching 100 tune: The Weeknd, ‘Blinding Lights’

— Prime Billboard 200 album: Pop Smoke, ‘Shoot for the Stars, Goal for the Moon’.

— Prime feminine artist: Taylor Swift

— Prime male artist: The Weeknd

— Prime restful artist: Pop Smoke

— Prime collaboration: Gabby Barrett that comprises Charlie Puth, ‘I Hope’

— Prime duo/group: BTS

— Prime R&B artist: The Weeknd

— Prime rap artist: Pop Smoke

— Prime nation artist: Morgan Wallen

— Prime rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly

— Prime Latin artist: Unsuitable Bunny

— Prime dance/digital artist: Woman Gaga

— Prime Christian artist: Elevation Worship

— Prime gospel artist: Kanye West

— Prime social artist: BTS

— Prime streaming songs artist: Drake

— Prime tune gross sales artist: BTS

— Prime radio songs artist: The Weeknd

— Prime Billboard 200 artist: Taylor Swift

— Prime Scorching 100 artist: The Weeknd

— Artist of the Decade Award: Drake

— Icon Award: Pink

— Commerce Maker Award: Trae Tha Fact

(With inputs from The Linked Press)