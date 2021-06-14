Billie Eilish says she’s ‘tired’ as she shares new selfie amid queerbaiting controversy

Billie Eilish says she’s ‘drained’ as she shares new selfie amid queerbaiting controversy



Billie Eilish shared a new selfie on Sunday amid accusations she’s queerbaiting her followers.

In her newest snap the 19-year-old singer declares ‘i am tireeeddddddd’ as she sits in a automobile sporting an argyle sweater. She shoots a sultry have a look at the digicam as she shows her tousled platinum blonde locks.

It comes after Eilish shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from her new video Misplaced Trigger which she captioned ‘i like women’, main some followers to invest that she is making an attempt to look as although she’s on the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

‘Drained: Billie Eilish shared this selfie on Sunday amid accusations that she’s been queerbaiting her followers

The pictures present the Unhealthy Man hitmaker frolicking along with her feminine friends at a celebration whereas sporting T-shirts and skimpy shorts as properly as silky pajama units.

The songstress places on a provocative show sticking her tongue out and getting sensitive feely along with her associates.

The video dropped earlier this month however it was Eilish’s ‘i like women’ caption final week that triggered confusion amongst her followers with many talking out within the feedback part of the put up.

A TikTok person with the deal with Wap.Lover uploaded a message during which she penned: ‘Appearing sexual with women to attract in additional viewers is gross.’

Complicated: It comes after Eilish shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from her new video Misplaced Trigger which she captioned ‘i like women’, main some followers to invest that she is making an attempt to look as although she’s on the LGBTQ+ spectrum

'I like women': The pictures present the Unhealthy Man hitmaker frolicking along with her feminine friends at a celebration whereas sporting T-shirts and skimpy shorts as properly as silky pajama units

Some music lovers steered Eilish may be popping out within the put up and others praised her video saying she appeared ‘assured’ and ‘beautiful as ever’.

Regardless of the reward, others had been a bit uneasy about it and wrote: ‘Humorous she is posting this in June, pleasure month. Bestie you higher not be queer baiting.’

And one other added: ‘Bye I actually can’t. It is like if she’s popping out good for her but when she claims to be straight after this, bestie it is queer baiting sorry…’

Whereas a 3rd put: ‘I actually hope this is not queer baiting’.

Eilish has lately been romantically linked to actor Matthew Tyler Vorce and is but to talk publicly about her sexual orientation.

Lady gang: Billie is seen having fun with a slumber occasion along with her friends within the racy video to her new tune

Eilish has lately been romantically linked to actor Matthew Tyler Vorce and is but to talk publicly about her sexual orientation. She is seen right here with Matthew on June 11

Elsewhere within the feedback part, Eilish’s followers debated whether or not she was utilizing the put up and caption to debate her sexuality.

One particular person replied: ‘Wait wait wait, is that this a come out??????’

‘Uhm this higher be you popping out trigger I have been simping [crushing] my complete life’, wrote one other.

City Dictionary defines queerbaiting as: ‘A advertising and marketing approach used to draw queer viewers that entails creating romantic or sexual stress between two same-sex characters however by no means making it canon or evolving on it.’

Wealthy Ferraro, chief communications officer at GLAAD, added to the thought saying it could possibly typically even be known as ‘gaybaiting’.

Response: Regardless of many music lovers praising her snaps, others had been a bit uneasy with one writing: ‘Humorous she is posting this in June, pleasure month. Bestie you higher not be queer baiting’

They advised the Yahoo Life: ‘We regularly see it from manufacturers or expertise who’re making an attempt to market merchandise or initiatives to the neighborhood and have a purpose to not create change, however to revenue from LGBTQ {dollars}.’

Different celebrities have been accused of queerbaiting together with Nick Jonas, Rita Ora after the discharge of tune Women, along with her later popping out as bisexual, and Ariana Grande, after the discharge of her tune Monopoly in 2019, stories the BBC.

Monitor Misplaced Trigger will function on Billie’s upcoming album Happier Than Ever, which is about for launch later in 2021.

Happier Than Ever’s first single, entitled My Future, was launched final July and went on to debut on the quantity six spot on the Billboard Sizzling 100 chart.

‘Is that this a come out?’ Others thought Billie was popping out along with her Instagram put up

Coming quickly: Monitor Misplaced Trigger will function on Billie’s upcoming album Happier Than Ever, which is about for launch on July thirtieth (pictured in one other scene from the video)

Switching round: The hitmaker donned a number of outfits within the pictures, together with a velvet gown and an identical button-up shirt

Subsequently I Am, the second single, made its debut in November and rapidly jumped from the low 90’s to the quantity two place on the itemizing.

In April, Eilish made an announcement concerning the album’s title, and billboards selling the upcoming launch started to appear in numerous cities.

That very same month, her third single, Your Energy, hit the airwaves and was met with vital acclaim, with its music video receiving a lot consideration for its content material.

Misplaced Trigger was introduced earlier this month, and its personal visuals had been additionally made public the day of the tune’s launch.

Happier Than Ever consists of 16 new tracks and might be launched on July thirtieth.