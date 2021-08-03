Billie Eilish’s Uneasy View From the Top

Billie Eilish has a voice full of secrets. She is known to rarely turn up her volume higher than a whisper triggering ASMR, but there is also some provocative knowing in her tone. Consider the withered “duh” that punctuates her “Bad Guy” smash – if you don’t get it now, she seems to be saying with an audible eye roll, she’ll never say it.

Like her idiosyncratic fashion sense, Eilish’s hugely successful debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” as of 2019, has found a careful balance between expression and obfuscation. Of course, she and her brother, Finneas, openly discussed how they recorded it in their childhood home, and extracted her lyrics from the darker corners of Eilish’s own nightmares. But she was clearly happy to keep some things to herself – blurring the lines between fantasy and reality, irony and sincerity, with a sinister, self-conservative wink.

On “Getting Older”, the deaf and airy number that opens her second album, “Happier Than Ever”, Eilish announces that she is entering a more frank phase. “I had a trauma / I did things I didn’t want / I was too scared to tell you / But now I think it’s time,” she sings into her floating vibrato , accompanied just by jerky keyboard notes.