Billie Piper dazzles in a silver dress for Rare Beasts screening alongside her beau Johnny Lloyd

Billie Piper shined shiny in a shimmering silver dress on Friday as she attended the Rare Beasts gala screening with her associate Johnny Lloyd in London.

The actress, 38, regarded sensational in her strapless outfit as she marked her directorial debut with the brand new movie on the Everyman Broadgate theatre.

She accomplished the futuristic look with silver sequin heels and rocked complementing silver eye shadow.

The singer turned thespian styled her honey tresses in a modern straight hairdo and wore delicate silver earrings as she labored her finest angles on the crimson carpet.

Her different half sported a black go well with which he teamed with a white pinstripe shirt and textured tie.

Johnny’s highlighted locks had been swept again behind his ears, revealing his easy hoop earrings.

Actress Jenna Coleman, 35, arrived on the crimson carpet extravaganza in a stylish floral robe which she paired with Gucci tights and nude platform heels.

She draped a white purse over her shoulder and styled her chocolate locks in an easy wave.

Emilia Clarke, 35, made an look in a demure navy dress dotted with crimson spots.

She added peak to her body with scarlet pointed sneakers and made positive so as to add a golden contact with hoop earrings.

Billie directed and stars in as single mum Mandy in Rare Beasts, who’s navigating her failed love story with Pete [Leo Bill].

The star’s character is alleged to be a trendy girl in a disaster who can be attempting to lift her son, Larch [Toby Woolf] in the midst of a feminine revolution.

Mandy can be seen mining the ache of her dad and mom’ separation when she falls upon a troubled man, Pete, who’s looking out for belonging and ‘restored’ male identification.

Rare Beasts was written again in 2012 when Billie was pregnant with her second son, Eugene, who she shares with her ex husband Laurence Fox.

And though the ‘anti-romantic comedy’ premiering on the Venice Movie Pageant again in 2019, it has solely now been given a launch date of Could 21.

Billie defined how her ideas in the direction of the movie have modified since she first labored on it, saying she now sees it as being about ‘what it prices to be a girl’ in addition to feeling a bit like ‘a psychological well being journey’.

