Billie Piper puts on a leggy display in leather mini dress at screening of her film Rare Beasts



It has been a busy week of promotion for her new film Rare Beasts.

And Billie Piper ensured to nonetheless carry the glamour for a third evening of screenings for her directorial debut held at the BFI Southbank in London on Saturday.

The actress, 38, put on a very leggy display and flashed a glimpse at her washboard abs as she sizzled in a leather mini dress through the occasion.

Billie commanded consideration in her all-black ensemble, which highlighted her toned physique and bronzed pins.

The star teamed her dress, which boasted a assertion frill prime, with a pair of strappy black heels.

Not forgetting her equipment, Billie added a little bit of glitz by donning beautiful drop earrings which picked up the glint in her sneakers.

Billie wore her blonde locks slicked again into a smooth up do for the premiere screening and added a contact of sultry pink lipstick to finish her look.

Additionally seen at the occasion was Billie’s beau Johnny Lloyd who minimize a stylish determine in a tan shirt and black trousers paired with sensible sneakers.

The couple seemed to be in good spirits as they smiled for a snap collectively, with Billie inserting one arm on her accomplice’s shoulder.

Lena Dunham was additionally seen exhibiting her help for Billie at the occasion and sharing an elbow faucet as they posed up a storm in entrance of a pink wall.

Lena put on a vibrant display in a inexperienced and white striped shirt styled with a stylish patterned dress and boots.

The actress wore her brunette locks down and accessorised with a fashionable gold necklace worn above her buttoned up shirt.

In the course of the night, Billie and Lena took to the stage to debate the film throughout a Q&A session, with Billie unable to cease laughing at one level.

Billie directed and stars in as single mum Mandy in Rare Beasts, who’s navigating her failed love story with Pete [Leo Bill].

The star’s character is alleged to be a fashionable girl in a disaster who can also be making an attempt to lift her son, Larch [Toby Woolf] in the midst of a feminine revolution.

Mandy can also be seen mining the ache of her mother and father’ separation when she falls upon a troubled man, Pete, who’s trying to find belonging and ‘restored’ male id.

Rare Beasts was written again in 2012 when Billie was pregnant with her second son, Eugene, who she shares with her ex husband Laurence Fox.

And though the ‘anti-romantic comedy’ premiering at the Venice Film Pageant again in 2019, it has solely now been given a launch date of Could 21.

Billie defined how her ideas in the direction of the film have modified since she first labored on it, saying she now sees it as being about ‘what it prices to be a girl’ in addition to feeling a bit like ‘a psychological well being journey’.

It comes after the star revealed she sought remedy to assist her recuperate from the ‘very grownup’ conditions she discovered herself in as a teen pop star.

Billie loved meteoric fame as a singer after debut single, As a result of We Need To, was launched when she was simply 15.

In The Huge Subject’s Letter To My Youthful Self, she wrote: ‘I used to be fairly often in unusual, very grownup conditions that I would not topic my very own children to [at the age of] 16

‘I used to be going by the whole lot a teenager goes by, however very publicly. Remedy has been essential to my getting higher.

‘If you will get your children any type of psychological well being help, get it.’

Billie discovered success with her debut album Honey To The B in 1998 which was adopted by her second album Stroll of Life two years later.

The star confirmed in 2003 that she had deserted her music profession in favour of pursuing performing.

