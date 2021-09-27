‘Billions’ Recap, Season 5, Episode 11: Up in Smoke

For Taylor, that means setting up a pot-focused business meeting with disgraced former banker Lawrence Boyd (a returning Eric Bogosian), then secretly ordering mess cap employee Ryan to meet Wendy Rhodes. Taylor, who advised X against Engaging in the cannabis trade – to persuade him to do the exact opposite – knows that Wendy will send Bobby intel up the food chain, Mace Cap will have to pay the price for his freedom, but has to dig the ax deeper into that hole. which his enemies have kept him. .

For Prince, this means hiring his daughters, Gail and Liz (Gracie Lawrence and Molly Brown), to make his final pitch to Fine Young Cannabis chief executive Don Winslow (Jayne Garofalo), knowing that the pitch There is a hoax.

For Kate, this means tipping Manhattan District Attorney, Mary Ann Grahame, for pricing by her father, Franklin (Harry Lennox), behind Chuck’s back. It’s a relatively short-lived bust that serves the dual purpose of keeping him and his television network out of the weed business—the major national advertising deal being a key component of Winslow’s pitch to X— And To trick Ax into believing that Chuck is playing hardball to stop him from sealing the cannabis deal. Of course, the opposite is true.

But for all the covert maneuvering, of stabbing family members in the back and hiding behind the backs of the bosses, the fundamental nature of the plot itself is simplicity. Chuck, Prince, Taylor and their accomplices lured Bobby into business only with a legal cannabis company that they knew was, in fact, also selling illegal goods on the black market. If he quips in the season finale, it’s because he made a deal with a common criminal. Had he done his due diligence instead of relying on the prince’s bogus intelligence, he would have escaped the bullet; Instead, in his rush to close the deal, he takes it point-blank at the noggin.

In fact, Bobby & Co. got so cunningly into this trap that I was convinced for a moment that another twist was about to come. Conversely, when Wags asked what he wanted his assembled minions to do, the ax froze, then said, “I don’t have [expletive] Idea.”