‘Billions’ recap, season 5 finale: The X falls

Season 5, Episode 12: ‘No Direction Home’

“So this is what has to be lost,” says Bobby Axelrod. “Ok.”

He’s talking to Mike Prince, who helped engineer his downfall—this time a pivotal one. How do we know it is conclusive? Because, I guess, that conclusion about “well.” (Plus, Damien Lewis, who plays X, has just made it public that he is leaving the show.) Up until this point, Ax has always scratched like a corner animal to fight to get out of defeat. and claws, whether at the hands of his legal servitude Chuck Rhodes or his business rival, such as Prince. Although this time? He accepts that he has been beaten up, and makes his peace with it.

So why does this even feel like a loss for Chuck?

At a glance, it looks like Chuck got (almost) everything he wanted. He caught Bobby going into business with a shady cannabis company selling black-market goods with an illegal sideline, a deal axed without his due diligence. They have ended the ex cap/ex bank era for good. He has busted his mortal enemy’s romance with his ex-wife. He has finally harpooned his white whale.

Only the whale gets away.

Chuck didn’t count, as Law’s jaws began to close on Bobby, it was that his own alleged partner Mike would help Prince X escape. It was the Prince who alerted Ax Cap to Bobby’s impending arrest, with only one goal: to take over Axe’s empire. It was Chuck, he says, who wanted to see Bobby behind bars, a “Cheryl Tiegs fishnet fantasy” that Prince doesn’t share. He wants the ax to go away.

Taking advantage of the brief window of time before Bobby or his lawyer Orin Bach, is officially Informed of his indictment, the prince swoops in with a proposal. He buys Bobby’s businesses – X Holding, the bank, the asset management arm, Taylor Mason Carbon, the entire Enchilada – for $2 billion in principal. This is exactly the kind of liquid cash that X will need to live a run-of-the-mill life after the government freezes the rest of his assets.