Bills’ Josh Allen has ‘potential’ to surpass Jim Kelly as greatest QB in franchise history, former player says



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen received high praise from former signal-collar Doug Flutty, who dined with San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Flute, who was spoken to TMZ Sports Allen has the potential to be the greatest quarterback in franchise history, taking titles from Bill Pros and Hall of Famer Jim Kelly’s Pro Football Hall.

Eric Waddle retires to help lead Rams in Super Bowl title, returns to high school football as head coach

“I love Josh Allen, I love what he did – he had a great year,” he told the Flute website. “I’m not saying he’s going [overtake Kelly]But there is a possibility. “

Allen, who has just finished his fourth season with Bill, has a 39-21 record in 60 games.

This past year, Allen finished 4,407 yards with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He added 763 racing yards to the ground with six more scores. Allen has 14,114 yards in his career. Kelly, on the other hand, had a 101-59 record in 160 games with 35,467 passing yards.