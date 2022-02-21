Sports

Bills’ Josh Allen has ‘potential’ to surpass Jim Kelly as greatest QB in franchise history, former player says

12 seconds ago
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen received high praise from former signal-collar Doug Flutty, who dined with San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Buffalo Bill's Josh Allen warms up before a game against the New York Jets at the Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

(Brian Bennett / Getty Images)

Flute, who was spoken to TMZ SportsAllen has the potential to be the greatest quarterback in franchise history, taking titles from Bill Pros and Hall of Famer Jim Kelly’s Pro Football Hall.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, 17, passes the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

(AP Photo / Derrick Hingle)

“I love Josh Allen, I love what he did – he had a great year,” he told the Flute website. “I’m not saying he’s going [overtake Kelly]But there is a possibility. “

Allen, who has just finished his fourth season with Bill, has a 39-21 record in 60 games.

Gabriel Davis # 13 and Josh Allen # 17 of Buffalo Bills celebrate after a touchdown in the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York.

(Brian M. Bennett / Getty Images)

This past year, Allen finished 4,407 yards with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He added 763 racing yards to the ground with six more scores. Allen has 14,114 yards in his career. Kelly, on the other hand, had a 101-59 record in 160 games with 35,467 passing yards.

