Bills’ Josh Allen is ‘the best player in football,’ NFL analyst says

12 seconds ago
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took the NFL through the storm.

The Wyoming product has become the league’s best quarterback in the last two years. Allen completed 73 touchdowns and 25 interceptions for 8,951 passing yards, 66.1% of his passes. He has 1,184 yards on the ground, including 14 more scores.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates with fans after beating the Jets 27-10 in Orchard Park, New York, on January 9, 2022.

(AP Photo / Adrian Kraus)

Since the 1990s Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly was at the center of the franchise, Allen has been a sight to behold for the Bills, giving fans something meaningful to route. And for those reasons, an NFL analyst believes Allen is the best player in football.

Chris Sims of NBC Talked to WKBW-TV In the NFL Combine earlier this week in Indianapolis and explained why he is a huge fan of Allen.

Josh Allen of Buffalo Beel warms up before the Jets play at Highmark Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

(Brian Bennett / Getty Images)

“You can win without a great quarterback, I think it sometimes gets too much,” Sims said. “But when the team is not playing well, or you are playing a team that disagrees with you or you have some injuries, when you find a guy like Josh Allen, he can cover those holes. … … so I love him. I’ve said a few times, he’s the best player in football. “

The Packers are avoiding NFC teams in a possible deal for Aaron Rogers

Two years ago, Allen set several franchise records and finished second in NFL MVP voting behind Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rogers. Last season, Allen threw for 4,407 yards with 36 touchdowns. He had 763 racing yards, including six more TDs. In the game two seasons later, Allen completed 77.4% of his passes for 637 yards with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions. Buffalo’s season ended in a divisional round of playoffs when it faced a heartbreaking overtime rate near the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gabriel Davis and Josh Allen of Buffalo Beel celebrate after a touchdown against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on December 6, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York.

Gabriel Davis and Josh Allen of Buffalo Beel celebrate after a touchdown against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on December 6, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York.
(Brian M. Bennett / Getty Images)

Although Allen lost to Patrick Mahoms and the Chiefs in their head-to-head matchup, Sims still believes Allen is the former Super Bowl MVP’s pick.

“To me, in the last two years, he’s surpassed Patrick Mahomes,” Sims continued. “I think they’re the best two players in the game right now, and if you choose me, I’ll let Josh Allen go, and there’s no one better in the league right now. He’s the best player in the NFL.”


