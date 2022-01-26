Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll Gets Second Interview With Giants – Gadget Clock

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New York Giants had their second interview with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on Tuesday.

He’s viewed as the favorite for the team’s head coach position and does have a working relationship with the new Giants general manager, Joe Schoen, who was most recently the Bills assistant GM.

As CBS2’s Otis Livingston reports, current Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is scheduled to have his interview Wednesday.

On Thursday, Brooklyn native Brian Flores will meet face-to-face with Giants owners and front office personnel. He was recently fired as the Miami Dolphins head coach.