Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley seeking a trade out of Buffalo



The Buffalo Bill allowed wide receiver Cole Beasley to seek a trade.

ESPN reported that General Manager Brandon Bean confirmed that Beasley’s camp had first contacted the team about possible action and that the team had agreed to allow the receiver to investigate other options.

NFL.com reports that GM says “no door is closed” for Bisle to return to Buffalo.

He currently sets হিসাবে 7.6 million cap space in the final year of a four-year, $ 29 million contract, and ESPN reports that releasing or trading Beasley could save the team $ 6.1 million cap space and leave $ 1.5 million dead cap remaining. .

Buffalo currently has about $ 1 million in cap space, with steps expected in the near future.

“I haven’t personally talked to Cole or anything like that. We’ll take it day in and day out,” Beane told ESPN on Tuesday. “Of course, we’re going to make some tough decisions across the roster. Again, whether they’re straight cuts, rearrangements, extensions, we’re going to see a lot of areas with a lot of these guys going forward.”

The 32-year-old receiver finished 2021 with 82 receptions, the same number as the previous year but 274 fewer receiving yards. ESPN reports that he had only one receiving touchdown, his lowest in a single season since 2012.

Isaiah McKenzie is set to become a free agent this month and Stefon Diggs is currently hitting the biggest cap on the 2022 roster – accounting for $ 17.9 million and extending his contract – the receiver is one of the most needed bills this offseason.