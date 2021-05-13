Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, EJ Johnson join voice cast of Disney's The Proud Family revival

Actors Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and EJ Johnson had been cast in novel roles in Disney’s revival of the engrossing sequence The Proud Family.

Titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, the novel sequence is in the intervening time in manufacturing and can premiere on the streaming supplier Disney Plus.

Bruce W Smith and Ralph Farquhar, who labored on the distinctive Disney Channel sequence, are returning for the revival, reported Sever-off date.

The newly-added trio will doubtless be half of regular stutter cast individuals Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, Cedric the Entertainer, Carlos Mencia, Maria Canals-Barrera, Tara Stable, Alvaro Gutierrez, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye and Alisa Reyes.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will defend up the chronicle of its central persona Penny Proud (Pratt) and moreover embody her madcap household: folks Oscar (Davidson) and Trudy (Parker), twin siblings BeBe and CeCe (Stable), and her grandmother Suga Mama (Payton).

New crew coming via to #TheProudFamily: #LouderAndProuder! Meet Maya’s folks, Barry & Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by @ZacharyQuinto & @TheeBillyPorter. Plus, Penny’s most efficient man buddy Michael Collins, voiced by EJ Johnson. Ordinary Collection coming quickly to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/6EUKuwR9Rt — Disney+ (@disneyplus) Would possibly perhaps 12, 2021

Penny’s exact crew Dijonay Jones (White), LaCienega Boulevardez (Reyes) and Zoey Howzer (Frye) will moreover return for the sequence.

Porter and Quinto will essay the roles of Randall and Barry-Leibowitz-Jenkins, respectively.

They’re the mixed-glide adoptive folks to 14-one year-faded- activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by Keke Palmer.

Johnson will stutter attribute as Michael Collins, Penny’s most efficient man buddy who’s a non-conforming trendsetter, serving up fierce seems to be wish to be like at school and on the basketball courtroom docket.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is govt produced by Smith and Farquhar with Jan Hirota as producer.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)