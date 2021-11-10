Bio-bubble Mental fatigue After Ravi Shastri warning BCCI into action secretary Jay Shah along with New head coach Rahul Dravid will take step lead resting players

In his last press conference as the head coach of Team India, Ravi Shastri had warned cricket boards around the world including the International Cricket Council (ICC). He had said that if the mental fatigue arising out of playing in the bio-bubble without adequate breaks is not resolved soon, it will have a very bad effect on the game. Also cricketers can go back on their international commitments. After this warning from Shastri, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has swung into action.

Now before the selectors pick the team, the BCCI will now assess and decide the workload management of the players. According to the news of the Indian Express, the new coach of Team India, Rahul Dravid along with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah will be a part of this process. Rahul Dravid had appeared before the Cricket Advisory Committee earlier this month. It was only then that he pointed out the issue of fatigue of the players.

The selectors, till now, used to ask players to rest for a series, but now it is being seen as one of the major reasons for Team India’s early departure from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Sources said that the BCCI wants to check the bad effect on the mental health of the players due to excessive consumption of bio-bubbles.

A BCCI official told The Indian Express, “The BCCI will now decide which player needs to be rested. It depends on how much cricket that player is playing. We are aware of the issue of fatigue. The player who has been rested will get his place back in the team even if the player who has been replaced has performed well.

Under this process, the trainer of Team India will submit the fitness report of the players to Dravid before the team selection. Thereafter, Dravid will assess and discuss with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. The sources also said that keeping in mind the television broadcaster, the teams fielded for the series will not be second line teams. For example, India’s top three in T20 Internationals, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, were not given breaks together for the same series.

Outgoing coach Ravi Shastri had said that bio-bubble life can tire players and affect performance in high-pressure matches. Shastri also attributed Kohli’s poor form to his prolonged stay in the bio bubble. He had said, ‘I don’t think much about Virat’s form. I don’t care who the player is. If you put Don Bradman in the bubble too, his average will come down. Eventually, one day the bubble will burst.

Let us inform that left-arm spinner Axar Patel had complained of bio bubble fatigue. He was allowed to travel home from the UAE a day before India’s match against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup. Patel was the stand-by for the tournament.