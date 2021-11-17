Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug is unlikely to win E.U. approval.

Drug manufacturer Biogen said Wednesday that a panel of drug critics in the European Union has indicated that a new drug for Alzheimer’s is unlikely to be approved there, the latest in a series of controversies since the drug was approved. United States in June.

Biogen said a committee of experts advising the European Medicines Agency had issued a “negative trend vote” – a preliminary signal that usually precedes a recommendation not to approve the drug – on the company’s application this month, Aduhelm. The panel will formalize its recommendation at a meeting next month.

The company’s interim research head, Dr. Priya Singhal said Biogen was “disappointed” by the panel’s vote. Biogen said in a statement that it would continue to try to get the drug approved in Europe as it “considers the next steps” with EU regulators.

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration approved the drug despite contradictory clinical trials and objections from its own independent consultants and several Alzheimer’s experts, who believed there was not enough evidence to show that Eduhelm was effective.