Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug is unlikely to win E.U. approval.

Drug manufacturer Biogen said Wednesday that a panel of drug critics in the European Union has indicated that a new drug for Alzheimer’s is unlikely to be approved there, the latest in a series of controversies since the drug was approved. United States in June.
Biogen said a committee of experts advising the European Medicines Agency had issued a “negative trend vote” – a preliminary signal that usually precedes a recommendation not to approve the drug – on the company’s application this month, Aduhelm. The panel will formalize its recommendation at a meeting next month.
The company’s interim research head, Dr. Priya Singhal said Biogen was “disappointed” by the panel’s vote. Biogen said in a statement that it would continue to try to get the drug approved in Europe as it “considers the next steps” with EU regulators.
In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration approved the drug despite contradictory clinical trials and objections from its own independent consultants and several Alzheimer’s experts, who believed there was not enough evidence to show that Eduhelm was effective.
In one study which yielded a positive result, the dose was reduced due to higher doses of the drug. Generally mild but potentially serious side effects such as brain swelling or bleeding occur in 40 percent of clinical trial participants.
Biogen introduced the drug with an average annual price tag of $ 56,000, which is expected to strain the government budget in a few years. But the first few months of commercial availability of the drug have had a surprisingly slow start. The company reported that the drug made only 1.9 million at the end of September since it became available in the United States in June.
In the United States, the federal agency that administers Medicare is reviewing whether to certify drug coverage nationwide, a move that could prevent patients from receiving it. A draft decision is expected in January with a final decision by April.
The company announced Monday that Aduhelm, the champion of its internal efforts to develop Al Sandrock, will retire from the company by the end of the year.
