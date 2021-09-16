Biology Begins to Get a Technological Makeover

Ginkgo is encouraging new biotech start-ups to piggyback on its technology, just as tech start-ups use Amazon Web Services to supply their underlying computing and data storage. Established in 2018 Motif FoodWorks is one. It forms the ingredient for plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy products, and it relies on ginkgo to provide yeast strains that enhance flavor or texture.

Ginkgo collects funds in a variety of ways, including fees for use, royalties, and equity stakes depending on the customer. Revenue from its foundry business grew 40 percent in the first half of 2021 and is expected to reach $100 million for the year. As of the end of last year, Ginkgo Laboratories had completed or were working on a total of 74 cell projects. This year alone, they are on track to add 30 more.

“The business model is starting to prove itself,” said Mr. Kelly.

In a filing to investors, Ginkgo said its foundry business should be liquidated by 2024 or even 2025, although this does not include return on equity investments and royalties, which is commencing.

By all accounts, ginkgo is an innovative leader in synthetic biology. “This embodies the field’s vision to industrialize biology,” said Mr. Combers of SynBioBeta.

While ginkgo is aiming to automate broad areas of biology, the field is still largely hand craftsmanship. An estimated $33 billion was spent globally last year on cell engineering research by universities, government laboratories, biotech companies and large corporations. Over 60 per cent of the expenditure was on labor with the remainder for equipment, reagents and other materials. The company says the labor share for ginkgo projects is about 30 percent.

The question is how much demand there will be for Ginkgo’s computer-style technology platform, and how soon. The company and its investors are betting that its moment has come. Ginkgo is raising more than $1.6 billion to publicly expand its automated biology foundry through a special purpose acquisition company.

The SPAC market has been volatile lately. But its investors express confidence that the deal, which valued Ginkgo at about $15 billion, will prove to be a good one for both the company and its backers in the long term.

“The Ginkgo team has spent years creating this technology,” said Bill Ford, chief executive of investment firm and ginkgo backer General Atlantic. “There’s a lead in it, and we’re in the early stages of synthetic biology.”