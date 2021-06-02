BiP: Conor Canning is fighting to keep his real estate licence after ruling

A former Bachelor in Paradise contestant is fighting to keep his $400,000-a-year job as a Hobart real estate agent after admitting to stealing mental property from a former employer after which mendacity about it underneath oath.

Conor Canning, 30, is interesting a call by the Property Brokers’ Tribunal to cancel his real estate licence.

The cancellation is on maintain whereas the choice is reviewed, experiences The Mercury.

He was deregistered after admitting to stealing a consumer database value about $800,000 a 12 months plus different mental property from his former employer Ray White and taking it with him to his new office in 2017.

Mr Canning – who is now one of many house owners of real estate company PRD, from which he made $400,000 final 12 months – later lied in regards to the theft to an trade board.

He admitted in July 2020 to stealing the mental property, mendacity to the board and signing false statutory declarations, however says he deserves a second likelihood after the Property Brokers’ Tribunal really useful he ‘take no half within the trade for a considerable time frame’.

‘I’ve bought eight years’ expertise within the trade; they [his new agency PRD] perceive individuals make errors,’ he informed Hobart Magistrates Courtroom.

Mr Canning (pictured with his accomplice, Mary Viturino, on Bachelor in Paradise) is interesting a call by the Property Brokers’ Tribunal to cancel his real estate licence

Mr Canning utilized to be on Bachelor in Paradise after the formal grievance in regards to the mental property theft had been made, however stated he did not consider the producers would care about such a ‘area of interest subject’, experiences the ABC.

‘I do not consider the present has been embarrassed,’ he stated.

The courtroom additionally heard the choice by the tribunal acknowledged Mr Canning had failed to ‘recognise the seriousness of his actions’.

Nonetheless, Tony Collidge, the director of PRD Hobart, stated Mr Canning was chargeable for 70 per cent of their earnings as head of the gross sales division and there could possibly be important job losses if he had been to lose his licence.

The case was adjourned till August 31.

After his day in courtroom on Wednesday, Mr Canning shared a photograph to Instagram whereas cradling his child daughter and stated he was ‘upset’ in himself.

‘Honest to say in the present day was one of many worst days in reminiscence. I am sorry to anybody who is upset in me. Relaxation assured I am upset in myself,’ he wrote.

‘Thanks a lot to people who have reached out with messages of assist it means greater than you’ll ever know. I am going to shed a couple of tears tonight however relaxation assured too many individuals rely upon me to quit now.’

Mr Canning met his accomplice, Mary Viturino, on final 12 months’s season of Channel 10 courting present Bachelor in Paradise.

In March, they welcomed their first little one collectively, a daughter named Summer time.

Mr Canning is additionally a stepfather to Ms Viturino’s daughter from a earlier relationship, Chanel.