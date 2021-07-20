People

Bipasha Basu Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Bipasha Basu A model and actress who has worked well in Indian films. After having a very successful modeling career, she moved to Bollywood films, making her debut as a support actress for the film Ajnabee and winning the Filmfare Awards as the best debut actress.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Bipasha Basu
nickname Bips, Bippy, Bipsy, Bonny
Known name Bipasha Basu
Birthday January 7, 1979
Year 42 (as of 2021)
place of origin New Delhi, India
Birthplace Kolkata, West Bengal
Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Country of Citizenship Indian
Profession Bollywood actress, model
Marriage status marriage
Boyfriend / Affair Dino Morea (actor)
John Abraham (actor)
Josh Hartnett (Hollywood actor)
Harman Baweja (actor)
Karan Singh Grover (Actor)
religion Hindu
Zodiac Capricorn
Eating habits Non-vegetarian
Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-

school name Delhi’s Appay Jay High School (1st-4th criteria)
Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir, Kolkata (5th-12th standard)
College / university Bawanipur Education Association College in Kolkata (Drop)
Educational background high school
Ethnicity Hindu
Father’s name Hirak Basu (Engineer owns construction company in Kolkata)
Mother’s name Mama Tabas (housewife)
Brother’s name Not applicable
Sister name Vidisha Bus (older), Vidisha Bus (younger)
Spouse / husband’s name Karan Singh Grover (m. 2016-Present)
Child (child) name none

Bipasha Basu It became famous after her movie Raaz, a horror movie by Vikram Bhatt. She starred in a movie on the other side of Dino Moriya, and the Lars movie was a box office hit. Bipasha Basu is a fitness enthusiast and believes in a healthy lifestyle, and to promote this, she has released a DVD collection called Love Yourself.

As a kid, Bipasha Basu was a tomboy who looked very good and was called Lady Gunda by everyone. She was very good at studying and never thought of taking modeling as her career. She has been very successful in her life, but she hasn’t completed her research and regrets one thing in her life of becoming a doctor.

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Filmfare Awards – Won the Best Female Debut Award in the movie Ajnabee
Stardust Awards-Best Actress in the Thriller of the Movie Damma Aro Dam
Awarded the Style Icon of the Year in 2013
Zee Cine Awards-Best Dynamic Duo in the movie Raaz
Global Indian Film Awards-Film Corporate Best Actress Award
Global Indian Film Awards-Best Actress Critics of Film Companies
Bollywood Film Awards-Winner of Corporate Leading Actress Award
Bollywood Film Awards-Winning Best Villain in Film Zism
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 100 chlores
Monthly salary / income Per movie: 1-2 rupees (INR)
Home address 105 / B, Ashiyana Estate, John Bapist Road, Bandra, Mumbai
car Audi Q7, Mercedes S-Class, Volkswagen
beetle
favorite:-

Favorite food Biryani, Teh Poshto, Motichoor Laddu
Favorite actor Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Brad Pitt
Favorite actress Priyanka Chopra
Favorite color pink
Favorite hobby Dance, read, pilates
Favorite label Rihanna’s Fenty, Jessica Alba’s Honest Company
Favorite destination Paris
Favorite writer Robin Cook, John Grisham
Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color Dark brown
Eye color Dark brown
height Feet – 5 feet 7 inches
Meters – 1.70 m
Centimeter – 170 cm
weight Kilogram – 57 Kg
Figure measurement Size – 34
Waist size – 26 inches
Hip size – 34 inches
Figure measurement – ​​34-26-34
