Bipasha Basu Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend
Bipasha Basu A model and actress who has worked well in Indian films. After having a very successful modeling career, she moved to Bollywood films, making her debut as a support actress for the film Ajnabee and winning the Filmfare Awards as the best debut actress.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Bipasha Basu
|nickname
|Bips, Bippy, Bipsy, Bonny
|Known name
|Bipasha Basu
|Birthday
|January 7, 1979
|Year
|42 (as of 2021)
|place of origin
|New Delhi, India
|Birthplace
|Kolkata, West Bengal
|Current place of residence
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|Bollywood actress, model
|Marriage status
|marriage
|Boyfriend / Affair
|Dino Morea (actor)
John Abraham (actor)
Josh Hartnett (Hollywood actor)
Harman Baweja (actor)
Karan Singh Grover (Actor)
|religion
|Hindu
|Zodiac
|Capricorn
|Eating habits
|Non-vegetarian
Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-
|school name
|Delhi’s Appay Jay High School (1st-4th criteria)
Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir, Kolkata (5th-12th standard)
|College / university
|Bawanipur Education Association College in Kolkata (Drop)
|Educational background
|high school
|Ethnicity
|Hindu
|Father’s name
|Hirak Basu (Engineer owns construction company in Kolkata)
|Mother’s name
|Mama Tabas (housewife)
|Brother’s name
|Not applicable
|Sister name
|Vidisha Bus (older), Vidisha Bus (younger)
|Spouse / husband’s name
|Karan Singh Grover (m. 2016-Present)
|Child (child) name
|none
Bipasha Basu It became famous after her movie Raaz, a horror movie by Vikram Bhatt. She starred in a movie on the other side of Dino Moriya, and the Lars movie was a box office hit. Bipasha Basu is a fitness enthusiast and believes in a healthy lifestyle, and to promote this, she has released a DVD collection called Love Yourself.
As a kid, Bipasha Basu was a tomboy who looked very good and was called Lady Gunda by everyone. She was very good at studying and never thought of taking modeling as her career. She has been very successful in her life, but she hasn’t completed her research and regrets one thing in her life of becoming a doctor.
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
|Awards and achievements
|Filmfare Awards – Won the Best Female Debut Award in the movie Ajnabee
|Stardust Awards-Best Actress in the Thriller of the Movie Damma Aro Dam
|Awarded the Style Icon of the Year in 2013
|Zee Cine Awards-Best Dynamic Duo in the movie Raaz
|Global Indian Film Awards-Film Corporate Best Actress Award
Global Indian Film Awards-Best Actress Critics of Film Companies
|Bollywood Film Awards-Winner of Corporate Leading Actress Award
Bollywood Film Awards-Winning Best Villain in Film Zism
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|100 chlores
|Monthly salary / income
|Per movie: 1-2 rupees (INR)
|Home address
|105 / B, Ashiyana Estate, John Bapist Road, Bandra, Mumbai
|car
|Audi Q7, Mercedes S-Class, Volkswagen
beetle
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Biryani, Teh Poshto, Motichoor Laddu
|Favorite actor
|Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Brad Pitt
|Favorite actress
|Priyanka Chopra
|Favorite color
|pink
|Favorite hobby
|Dance, read, pilates
|Favorite label
|Rihanna’s Fenty, Jessica Alba’s Honest Company
|Favorite destination
|Paris
|Favorite writer
|Robin Cook, John Grisham
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|Dark brown
|Eye color
|Dark brown
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 7 inches
|Meters – 1.70 m
|Centimeter – 170 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 57 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Size – 34
|Waist size – 26 inches
|Hip size – 34 inches
|Figure measurement – 34-26-34
