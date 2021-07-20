Bipasha Basu Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Bipasha Basu A model and actress who has worked well in Indian films. After having a very successful modeling career, she moved to Bollywood films, making her debut as a support actress for the film Ajnabee and winning the Filmfare Awards as the best debut actress.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Bipasha Basu nickname Bips, Bippy, Bipsy, Bonny Known name Bipasha Basu Birthday January 7, 1979 Year 42 (as of 2021) place of origin New Delhi, India Birthplace Kolkata, West Bengal Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Country of Citizenship Indian Profession Bollywood actress, model Marriage status marriage Boyfriend / Affair Dino Morea (actor)

John Abraham (actor)

Josh Hartnett (Hollywood actor)

Harman Baweja (actor)

Karan Singh Grover (Actor) religion Hindu Zodiac Capricorn Eating habits Non-vegetarian

Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-

school name Delhi’s Appay Jay High School (1st-4th criteria)

Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir, Kolkata (5th-12th standard) College / university Bawanipur Education Association College in Kolkata (Drop) Educational background high school Ethnicity Hindu Father’s name Hirak Basu (Engineer owns construction company in Kolkata) Mother’s name Mama Tabas (housewife) Brother’s name Not applicable Sister name Vidisha Bus (older), Vidisha Bus (younger) Spouse / husband’s name Karan Singh Grover (m. 2016-Present) Child (child) name none

Bipasha Basu It became famous after her movie Raaz, a horror movie by Vikram Bhatt. She starred in a movie on the other side of Dino Moriya, and the Lars movie was a box office hit. Bipasha Basu is a fitness enthusiast and believes in a healthy lifestyle, and to promote this, she has released a DVD collection called Love Yourself.

As a kid, Bipasha Basu was a tomboy who looked very good and was called Lady Gunda by everyone. She was very good at studying and never thought of taking modeling as her career. She has been very successful in her life, but she hasn’t completed her research and regrets one thing in her life of becoming a doctor.

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Filmfare Awards – Won the Best Female Debut Award in the movie Ajnabee Stardust Awards-Best Actress in the Thriller of the Movie Damma Aro Dam Awarded the Style Icon of the Year in 2013 Zee Cine Awards-Best Dynamic Duo in the movie Raaz Global Indian Film Awards-Film Corporate Best Actress Award

Global Indian Film Awards-Best Actress Critics of Film Companies Bollywood Film Awards-Winner of Corporate Leading Actress Award

Bollywood Film Awards-Winning Best Villain in Film Zism

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 100 chlores Monthly salary / income Per movie: 1-2 rupees (INR) Home address 105 / B, Ashiyana Estate, John Bapist Road, Bandra, Mumbai car Audi Q7, Mercedes S-Class, Volkswagen

beetle

favorite:-

Favorite food Biryani, Teh Poshto, Motichoor Laddu Favorite actor Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Brad Pitt Favorite actress Priyanka Chopra Favorite color pink Favorite hobby Dance, read, pilates Favorite label Rihanna’s Fenty, Jessica Alba’s Honest Company Favorite destination Paris Favorite writer Robin Cook, John Grisham

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color Dark brown Eye color Dark brown height Feet – 5 feet 7 inches Meters – 1.70 m Centimeter – 170 cm weight Kilogram – 57 Kg Figure measurement Size – 34 Waist size – 26 inches Hip size – 34 inches Figure measurement – ​​34-26-34

