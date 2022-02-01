Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea’s film Raaz completes 20 years, was a blast on release! Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea’s film Raj completes 20 years

the location was a beautiful bungalow

While the actual location was a beautiful bungalow, the surroundings were cold, cold, dimly lit and eerie. And this made the atmosphere even more scary at night! Not only this, I had to walk alone in the forest wearing a nightie in the cold! Talking about some funny prank, said director Vikram Bhatt played a prank on him to get the reaction on camera,

I trembled and cried out loud

She said, “Vikram had such a great gong that he unexpectedly rang to get the right response from me. The first time he used the gong, I was completely clueless and there was pin-drop silence and it was so scary was that I trembled and cried out loud!

my soul has left my body

I felt my soul left my body! After that, gong became my biggest villain! Talking about the cast and crew of the film, he said, “At night, everyone including Saroj Khan, Ashutosh Rana and Vikram Bhatt, narrated stories of the scariest ghosts they have ever experienced.

I had my share of spooks

It was quite the craziness and it made my task of being afraid a little easier. I definitely had my share of spooks during the filming of Raaz!

Dino Morea and Ashutosh Rana

The supernatural horror film, which co-starred Dino Morea and Ashutosh Rana, was co-produced by Vishesh Films and Tips Industries. Bipasha Basu’s captivating portrayal of her character in the film was one of the most memorable performances of the 2000s. Counts in!