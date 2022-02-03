Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover to appear on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ Valentine’s Special! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover to appear on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ Valentine’s Special!

Entertainment

11 seconds ago
Television

By Filmibeat Desk

Style divas Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have always given us big relationships and fashion goals. The dynamic duo has always been a fan favorite and grabs headlines for all the right reasons. And it looks like this time too, the love birds haven’t missed a chance for us to see them – especially with Valentine’s Day around! A source reveals, “Bipasha and Karan will be seen in The Kapil Sharma Show’s Valentines special.

The chemistry between the power couple has always been deep and this episode is more proof of how good they are for each other. The audience will surely have a fun feast to watch with the two of them who will grace the show!

This special episode saw Bipasha and Karan dressed up as nine. Glamorous superstar Bipasha was dressed in a white and black printed dress, paired with a one-ok cape.

She completed her look with boots and long earrings. Donning I Love Pero’s baggy pants, white shirt and blue jacket, Karan Singh Grover looked refreshing as ever.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are going to be seen together after a long time. Even before this, both the stars have participated together on The Kapil Sharma Show. Obviously this show is going to be strong.

english summary

Bollywood Actress Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover to appear on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ Valentine’s Special! Read the details.

Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 15:15 [IST]

