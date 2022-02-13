Bipasha Basu had persuaded her family members to marry twice divorcee Karan Singh Grover, had said such things

Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most popular couples in B Town. This pair remains in the most headlines for their chemistry and bonding. The pairing of Bipasha and Karan is also special because their marriage was very different from a normal marriage. Before marriage with Bipasha, Karan was divorced twice, in such a situation it was a little difficult for the actress to convince the society and family that Karan would be able to marry Bipasha.

Karan and Bipasha’s marriage is no less than a fairytale for the fans. Bipasha Basu revealed in an interview that her parents had objected to her marriage with Karan. However, even after this, Karan and Bipasha got married in the year 2016.

Recently, Bipasha Basu herself has revealed how she had convinced her parents for this marriage despite their objections. Let us tell you that Karan Singh Grover had married Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget for the second time before Bipasha and Karan’s relationship with both of them could not work out but now Karan and Bipasha are enjoying Happy Married Life.

Reminds me of my relation: While talking to Pinkvilla, Bipasha opened up on her parents’ objection to marriage with Karan and how they agreed to it. Bipasha said, “The breakdown of someone’s marriage does not prove that that person is wrong. In such a situation, if someone’s marriage breaks down, then we should not criticize that person. For myself I explained to my parents that the relationship I had with someone else was much longer than Karan’s broken marriages (Bipasha was talking about her relationship with John Abraham without taking names). I didn’t just sign on a piece of paper in my relationship. So how can I separate from Karan.”

During this, Bipasha also talked about how sometimes the heart breaks when the relationship ends, but with time things get better. Bipasha said “Relationships don’t work, it is unfortunate but in the long run when you look back you are always happy. It is always said that things happen in your life for a reason and that is always true.”

In a 2019 interview with indianexpress.com, Karan had said that he takes Bipasha’s advice on all matters. He had said, “Personally I seek his guidance in everything. She is very sorted in life and she gives belt advice. It is important for me to tell her everything because she means a lot to me. ,

On the work front, Karan was last seen in the ZEE5 web series Qubool Hai 2.0. Bipasha’s last project was Dangerous of 2020. Both Karan and Bipasha are very active on social media. The fun-loving couple keeps sharing their one-of-a-kind pictures and videos with their fans on social media.

