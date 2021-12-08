Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash Chief of Defense Staff Know Role and Responsibility

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday confirmed that CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor. “It is now confirmed with great regret that General Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 others have died in the unfortunate accident,” the Air Force said on its official Twitter handle.

Official sources said the Mi-17V5 helicopter took off from Sulur for Wellington and there were 14 people on board including the crew. CDS was on his way to Defense Staff College in Wellington. The Air Force said a ‘court of inquiry’ has been ordered into the accident. 63-year-old General Bipin Rawat was appointed as India’s first Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) in 2019.

What is the post of CDS: In the year 2019, the Central Government approved the creation of the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) and the Department of Military Affairs as the 5th Department in the Ministry of Defense, after which General Bipin Rawat became the country’s first Chief of Defense Staff. was appointed. This is considered a very powerful post in terms of the army. In such a situation, being a victim of his helicopter crash is giving rise to many theories. Let us understand what are the responsibilities of this post.

The CDS is a four-star general/officer who serves as the Chief Military Advisor to the Defense Minister in the affairs of the three Services (Army, Navy and Indian Air Force).

This post was originally created by PM Modi for better coordination between the three services. The first choice of PM for this post was Bipin Singh Rawat from the very beginning. Who retired on 31 December 2019 and took over the charge of CDS on 31 January 2020. After assuming the charge of CDS, one cannot hold any other government post.

Why was this post needed? In fact, during its review after the 1999 war, it was found that there was a lack of coordination between the three armies. The Group of Ministers in its report had said that if the coordination had been better, the damage could have been minimized. This post was advocated at that time but due to political differences it could not be fulfilled. After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, its need was again understood and the post was prepared.