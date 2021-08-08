Bird and Taurasi Lead U.S. to 7th Straight Women’s Basketball Gold

SAITAMA, Japan – Members of the United States women’s basketball team lined up on the field of the Saitama Super Arena, stepped onto the highest podium, and raised their hands above their heads.

The scene, in some ways, was new and unfamiliar. Thick white masks obscured the lower halves of the players’ faces. The seats in the stands behind them were empty. But in other ways, it was exactly what the basketball world has seen of the U.S. women’s team for over two decades.

The United States dominated the field in the Olympic tournament final, beating Japan 90-75 to win the team’s seventh consecutive gold medal. The Americans’ talent was unmatched throughout the Games where they did not lose a game. And in the middle of the team photo were the smiling faces of two veteran guards, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, who won their first gold medal before some of their current teammates entered kindergarten.