Bird-watcher falsely accused in racist Central Park encounter gets Nat Geo show





NEW YORK (WPIX) — Christian Cooper, the Black man who was bird-watching in Central Park the day he was falsely accused by a white girl of threatening her, is getting his personal bird-watching TV show on Nationwide Geographic.

Cooper, an avid hen watcher, will host the upcoming show “Extraordinary Birder,” the place he’ll showcase the “wild, great and unpredictable” world of birds.

“Whether or not braving stormy seas in Alaska for puffins, trekking into rainforests in Puerto Rico for parrots, or scaling a bridge in Manhattan for a peregrine falcon, he does no matter it takes to find out about these extraordinary feathered creatures and show us the outstanding world in the sky above,” Nationwide Geographic mentioned in a information launch.

A premiere date for “Extraordinary Birder” wasn’t introduced. The show is being made by the manufacturing firm Fortunate 8.

Christian Cooper was thrust into the nationwide highlight after being concerned in an altercation with Amy Cooper (no relation) in Central Park in 2020. Christian Cooper recorded Amy Cooper calling 911 throughout their argument over leashing her canine in an space of the park the place it was required. Amy Cooper falsely advised police “an African American man” was threatening her.

The video he took of the incident was posted on social media and went viral. Amy Cooper ended up being fired by her employer and later apologized for her actions.