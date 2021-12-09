Birla gave 50 percent women members a chance to raise important matters of their area during zero hour

A unique initiative of women empowerment was seen in the Lok Sabha on Thursday during Zero Hour. In fact, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla gave priority to women members in raising important matters of their constituency during Zero Hour. Women members also took full advantage of this opportunity. During this, about 50 percent women members raised the issues of their area.

During the Zero Hour, a total of 62 members raised the issues of their constituencies, including 29 women MPs. During the winter session of Parliament, a large number of MPs have raised their areas in the Zero Hour of the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla narrated an inspiring anecdote in the House. He told that Pramila Bisoyi, MP from Aska Lok Sabha constituency of Odisha, has come for the first time. Bisoy only knows how to speak Odia and due to hesitation, the MP did not speak in the House. The Speaker told that one day he invited Pramila Bisoy to his chamber and inspired her to speak in the House.

The Speaker said that I said that on which subject you want to speak, speak. I also prepared his note. When Pramila Bisoi spoke in the House for the first time, Birla had applauded in the House. Birla said that Pramila now actively raises the problems of her area in the House. He insists that now every day he should get a chance to speak. Birla said that this is the power of democracy, where every person gets a chance to express himself. On this matter, the members of the house thumped the table and congratulated Birla.

In this session, 402 members have got an opportunity to speak in six zero hours. In these two days, more than 100 members have got the opportunity to raise the subject.