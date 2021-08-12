Birlasoft made tremendous earnings to investors, Rs 15 lakh to 5 lakhs in a year

How was the reaction in the stock market during the Corona period and how much the investors earned is not hidden from anyone. In this too the IT sector has been the most successful sector. The shares of each of the companies have seen a rise. But the name of the company we are going to talk about today is Birlasoft. Which has earned up to 200% in a year. That is, the company’s shares have seen a rise of three times. If experts are to be believed, the company’s shares may see a further rise of 22 percent in the coming months.

Shares jumped up to 200 percent: If we talk about the last one year, then on August 12, 2020, the share of the company was Rs 142.30. Which today reached the high level of the day with Rs 427.75. That is, during this period, the company’s shares have seen a rise of 200 percent or 3 times. Whereas in the current year, the company’s shares have seen a rise of 22 percent.

5 lakhs became 15 lakh rupees: If an investor would have bought 5 lakh shares at the rate of Rs 142.30 a year ago, then 3514 shares would have been received. Whose price today has become 15 lakh rupees in today’s time. While the value of investment of Rs 3 lakh has gone up to Rs 9 lakh.

Today there was a good rise in the shares of the company: If we talk about today, then the company’s shares saw a rise of 3.71 percent. After the close of the market, the company’s stock closed at Rs 423. Whereas the company’s stock started at Rs 408.50. Whereas in the month of July, Rs 434.40 has reached a 52-week high.





