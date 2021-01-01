Birmingham Restaurant Tom Cruise: Tom Cruise Visits Asha Bhosle UK Restaurant Chicken Tikka Masala Twice

Famous singer Asha Bhosale shared a photo of Tom Cruise on her Instagram account on Monday. The photo of Tom Cruise has gone viral on social media since he came out of Asha Bhosale’s restaurant. Tom Cruise had reached Asha Bhosale’s restaurant to eat chicken tikka. Tom Cruise is currently shooting his upcoming film ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ in Birmingham.

Asha Bhosale shared a photo of Tom Cruise



Sharing a photo of Tom Cruise, Asha Bhosle wrote in the caption, ‘I am very happy to know that Mr. Tom Cruise enjoyed eating at Asha (Birmingham). I look forward to seeing them again at this restaurant. Singer Asha Bhosle also posted a link to the Birmingham Live news site, which revealed that Tom visited a restaurant in the city on August 21 while taking a break from shooting for his new film ‘Mission: Impossible 7’.

Tom Cruise will next appear in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. Which is a sequel to his famous 1986 action drama ‘Top Gun’. Actor Tom Cruise, 59, tasted Indian food. Tom Cruise ordered two plates of chicken tikka masala, which he liked.