Birmingham Restaurant Tom Cruise: Tom Cruise Visits Asha Bhosle UK Restaurant Chicken Tikka Masala Twice
Sharing a photo of Tom Cruise, Asha Bhosle wrote in the caption, ‘I am very happy to know that Mr. Tom Cruise enjoyed eating at Asha (Birmingham). I look forward to seeing them again at this restaurant. Singer Asha Bhosle also posted a link to the Birmingham Live news site, which revealed that Tom visited a restaurant in the city on August 21 while taking a break from shooting for his new film ‘Mission: Impossible 7’.
Tom Cruise will next appear in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. Which is a sequel to his famous 1986 action drama ‘Top Gun’. Actor Tom Cruise, 59, tasted Indian food. Tom Cruise ordered two plates of chicken tikka masala, which he liked.
