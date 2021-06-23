Birth Anniversary Of Amrish Puri Know His Life – Amrish Puri Birthday: Before becoming a Bollywood actor, Amrish Puri used to work in an insurance company, became a villain after being rejected from the role of a hero

Amrish Puri Birthday: Amrish Puri’s name in Bollywood is known for his excellent acting with his strong voice. His lofty voice with his tall broad body used to bring life to the movies. Due to this, his name comes at number one in the list of Best Villain in Bollywood. Amrish has given many wonderful films to Bollywood, which have made a special place in the hearts of people, today on his birth anniversary know some special things …

Bollywood’s famous villain Amrish Puri was born on 22 June 1932 in Jalandhar, Punjab state. He started his career in films in the year 1967 with the Marathi film ‘Shantu! The court was started from the beginning. After this, he made his Bollywood debut with the 1971 film Reshma Aur Shera. Amrish Puri wanted to become a hero in Bollywood but he made his name immortal by becoming a villain.

Amrish Puri is still considered the best villain of Bollywood. There were many films like Mr India, Dil Wale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Ghatak, Damini, Karan-Arjun, in which despite being a villain, he became recognized as a big superstar hero. Very few people know that Amrish Puri gave almost two decades of his life to an insurance company before joining Bollywood. He worked as an employee of an insurance company for a long time.

Amrish Puri was one of the most talented actors of Indian cinema. People were convinced of his strong dialogue delivery. Many of his dialogues in films are such that people still remember him. Like ‘Jawaani Mein Aksar Break Fail Ho Jaya Hai’ from the film ‘Phool Aur Kaante’, ‘Aao Kabhi Haveli Par’ from the film Nagina, ‘Mogambo Khush Hua’ from the film Mr.