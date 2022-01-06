Birthday- His mother’s hand is behind the success of AR Rahman, big disclosure! Behind the success of AR Rahman is his mother’s hand

Responsibility on the shoulders of AR Rahman

After the death of his father, all the responsibility of the house fell on the shoulders of AR Rahman. In such a situation, AR Rahman started renting his father’s musical equipment along with his studies. Rahman’s mother refused to sell the instruments, as she felt that these devices would be useful for her son’s career.

Including playing keyboards and fixing musical instruments

By the age of 16, Rahman had balanced his studies with musical assignments, which included assisting musicians during recording sessions, playing keyboards and fixing musical instruments. AR Rahman’s friend Trilok Nair told Krishna Trilok in his book Notes of a Dream that when the sequencer came to India, he also became an expert in programming and a man who knew how to make music with a computer.

about studying

There came a time when it became impossible for AR Rahman to run both school and work simultaneously. One day he went to his mother and told her that he had to choose between the two. To this AR Rahman’s mother told him to drop out of school and concentrate on music, can see about studies later.

Mani Ratnam gave Rahman the first break in his film ‘Roja’

In Bollywood, Mani Ratnam gave Rahman the first break in his film ‘Roja’. This is the reason why they respect Mani Ratnam a lot. People who know him tell that Mani Ratnam is the only such person.

