Birthday- Including Katrina Kaif and Anil Kapoor these celebs gives expensive gift to Salman Khan! Katrina Kaif gave a bracelet worth lakhs to Salman Khan on his birthday
As soon as this news came out, fans are reacting on social media. It is well known that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were in a relationship at some point and after that they have been good friends continuously. Apart from Katrina Kaif, the name of actor Anil Kapoor is appearing in this list.
It is learned that Anil Kapoor has gifted Salman Khan a leather jacket on his birthday, which costs around Rs 27-29 lakh. Apart from this, Shilpa Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Salim Khan, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sanjay Dutt are included in the list of gifts for Salman Khan.
It is being said that all the stars have given expensive gifts to Salman Khan. Sanjay Dutt had bought a gold and diamond bracelet for Salman Khan, which is being priced at Rs 8 lakh.
Apart from this, Salim Khan has bought an apartment for him for Rs 13 crore. Such news often comes about Salman Khan that he keeps gifting something to someone or the other.
But this time he has got a lot of love as a gift. Salman Khan has turned 56 on 27 December 2021 but there has been no shortage of any kind in his stardom.
On the workfront, Salman Khan is busy with Tiger 3 and the film will be releasing very soon. Katrina Kaif will be seen having a blast with him in this film.
