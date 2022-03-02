Birthday Tiger Shroff net worth income property upcoming movies heropanti 2 ganapath and more. Birthday Tiger Shroff net worth earning property upcoming movies heropanti, ganpat and more

Tiger has property and car worth crores

Along with this, Tiger also has property and car worth crores. Tiger also has many vehicles like BMW, Bentley Continental GT, Toyota Innova. Talking about the fees, Tiger charges a fee of 10 to 15 crores behind a film.

Tiger’s house cost so much

Tiger lives not alone but with family in an 8 BHK house in Khar, Mumbai. This house of Tiger is not common. There is a dance studio, gym and everything necessary related to their fitness with large rooms. The value of this house is said to be above 31 crores.

upcoming movies of tiger

The coming year is also bringing crores of earnings for Tiger Shroff. Tiger Shroff’s list of films includes back to back action and high budget films. The actor is coming with the sequel of Heropanti. This time Tara Sutaria will be seen opposite Tiger in Heropanti 2.

Big action movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is also the biggest action film with Akshay Kumar. Which will be released closer to Christmas in the year 2023. Its banging teaser has already pointed towards earning crores.

Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff

With this, there is another action thriller film in Tiger Shroff’s bag. Tiger Shroff’s action style will also be seen in Ganpat. Kriti Sanon will be seen in this film with Tiger. Overall, Tiger has more than one box office hit film.