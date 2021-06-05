BIS Recruitment 2021 for Scientist B Posts, Apply Online @bis.gov.in





BIS Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bureau of Indian Requirements (BIS), a statutory physique underneath the executive management of Ministry of Shopper Affairs, Meals and Public Distribution, Govt. of India, has printed a notification for recruitment to the put up of Scientist-‘B’. Eligible candidates can apply for BIS Scientist B Recruitment by official web site www.bis.gov.in on or earlier than from 05 June to 25 June 2021.

The Shortlisting of the candidates will probably be based mostly on GATE 2019, GATE 2020 & GATE 2021 Rating in Civil Engineering/Instrumentation Engineering/Environmental Engineering/Chemistry/Textile Engineering.

Vital Dates

Beginning Date of Software – 05 June 2021

Final Date of Software – 25 June 2021

BIS Emptiness Particulars

Scientist B – 28 Posts

Instrumentation Engineering – 2

Environmental Engineering – 2

Civil Engineering – 13

Chemistry – 7

Textile Engineering – 4

BIS Scientist B Wage:

The gross emoluments on the time of becoming a member of will probably be roughly Rs. 87,525/- at Delhi at current

BIS Scientist B Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification and Expertise:

Civil Engineering/Instrumentation Engineering/Environmental Engineering/Textile Engineering – Bachelor’s Diploma in Engineering or Know-how or equal with not lower than sixty per cent marks in mixture [fifty per cent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes] 2) Having legitimate GATE* rating of 2019/2020/2021. The GATE rating should be legitimate as on 25.06.2021 (cut-off date of utility).

Chemistry – Grasp’s Diploma in Pure Sciences or equal [in Chemistry discipline only] with not lower than sixty per cent marks in mixture [fifty per cent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes]. Having legitimate GATE* rating of 2019/2020/2021. The GATE rating should be legitimate as on 25.06.2021 (cut-off date of utility)..

BIS Scientist B Age Restrict:

30 Years of age as on 25.06.2021

For extra info, examine detailed notification given under

Choice Process for BIS Scientist B Posts

Brief-listing of candidates for Private Interview will probably be carried out so as of benefit of legitimate GATE Scores

Learn how to Apply for BIS Scientist B Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the put up by official web site bis.gov.in from 05 June to 26 June 2021.