Bishop Evans, Texas soldier who died saving migrants, to be laid to rest



A funeral service will be held Saturday for Bishop Evans, Member of the Texas National Guard He was found dead after trying to rescue two drowning migrants.

Evans, 22, went missing near the Eagle Pass in Texas as they tried to drown migrants crossing the river from Mexico to the United States. Both immigrants survived, but Evans’ body was found a few days later. Evans was not properly equipped to rescue the water at the time, a report said.

In an earlier statement from Gadget Clock, the Texas Military Department said the Texas Rangers determined from initial reports that the two immigrants trying to rescue Evans were “involved in illegal international drug trafficking.”

Evans ’death has drawn mourning and salute for his bravery from Texas and national officials.

The story also highlights the humanitarian crisis at the border and the combination of drug and national security issues there.

David Rutz of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.