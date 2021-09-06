Bitcoin Fresh Rates: Cryptocurrency Prices Today, September 7, Bitcoin Jumps Over 12%

Highlights The price of Bitcoin has been going up for several days

Its price has risen more than 12 per cent in the last 7 days

Its price could reach 100,000 by the end of the year

Ethereum is trading at 17 3917.72, up 0.20 percent

New Delhi

Prices for most of the world’s cryptocurrencies continued to rise on Tuesday. The market cap of the global cryptocurrency rose 1.12 per cent to 2. 2.37 trillion. Bitcoin, the world’s largest, oldest and most popular cryptocurrency, has risen 2.30 percent in the last 24 hours. According to the crypto exchange WazirX, it is currently trading at $ 52,815 (Rs. 4038736).

Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, traded up 0.20 percent at 17 3917.72. But the price of crypto dogecoin, which started as a joke, has fallen by 1.89 per cent. Meanwhile, Solana saw an increase of 22 per cent, FTM 12 per cent and FTT 30 per cent. On the other hand, the prices of XEC, Cardano and Wink have come down.

The price can go up to 100,000

Experts believe that the price of Bitcoin could reach 100,000 by the end of this year. Currently, the market cap of all cryptocurrencies in the world has reached over $ 2 trillion. Experts say that many brands around the world are accepting crypto as a form of payment. This is why cryptocurrencies are rapidly making their way into the mainstream. This is expected to perpetuate the upward trend in their prices. If that happens, the price of Bitcoin could reach 100,000 by the end of this year. Along with Bitcoin, the prices of Etherium, Cardano, XRP and Dogecoin have been steadily rising.

Why are prices coming

According to experts, the increase in crypto market cap is a sign that their acceptance around the world is increasing. The price of Bitcoin, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, has risen significantly recently. This is because many reputed financial services companies have given their customers access to virtual coins. Last month, PayPal Holdings Inc. announced that it would allow its customers in the UK to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Retail and institutional investors bought Bitcoin strongly in July as prices fell.