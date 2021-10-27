Crypto shiba inu

Bitcoin price: Bitcoin rises 9.5% to $47,980.97

Bitcoin was up 9.46 per cent at $47,980.97 as of at 20:12 GMT on Friday, adding $4,146.54 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 73.3 per cent from the year’s low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

Ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, rose 10.08 per cent to $3,303.04 on Friday, adding $302.45 to its previous close.

