Bitcoin surge after fraud in crypto currency

The surge in bitcoin after the world’s biggest fraud in cryptocurrency has come to the fore is shocking. This currency remains the most profitable deal even today.

New Delhi. Since the big fraud of crypto currency has come to the fore, it is in discussion all over the world. It is natural to be. People have understood it as the best and easiest way to become rich. But due to the strictness of the governments of many countries, the prices of many cryptocurrencies from bitcoin have fallen drastically. Despite this, the rates of many cryptocurrencies are still going up. There are some crypto currencies whose rates are less than 2 dollars i.e. 150 rupees. Amidst all this, bitcoin has given good returns.

The bitcoin cryptocurrency is currently trading at $33,076.17 on CoinDesk. It is currently up by 3.31 percent. The market cap of the bitcoin cryptocurrency at this rate is $619.93 billion. During the last 24 hours, the maximum price of bitcoin cryptocurrency was $ 33,328.65 and the lowest price was $ 30,190.73. Today the price of bitcoin has come up from its low level by about $ 3000 (Rupees 2.25 lakh). Whereas on Saturday there was a huge drop.

The XRP crypto currency is trading at $ 0.626654 with a gain of 1.15 percent. The market cap of the XRP cryptocurrency at this rate is $62.65 billion. During the last 24 hours, the maximum price of XRP cryptocurrency was $ 0.632793 and the lowest price was $ 0.582242.

The Ethereum crypto currency is currently trading at $1,877.16 on CoinDesk. It is currently gaining 3.18 percent. The market cap of the Ethereum cryptocurrency at this rate is $218.60 billion. During the last 24 hours, the maximum price of the Ethereum cryptocurrency was $1,894.56 and the lowest price was $1,719.44. The all-time high price of the Ethereum cryptocurrency is at $4,382.73.

