Bitcoin’s latest price: Bitcoin crosses $ 50,000 again Cryptocurrency rises 35%

Highlights The price of Bitcoin once again crosses 50,000

It is trading at 11 50115 with a 1.50 percent increase.

The price of the second largest crypto etherium also crossed 4,000

FTM prices rose more than 35 percent

New Delhi

Bitcoin, the world’s most popular, largest and oldest cryptocurrency, has once again crossed the 50,000 mark. According to crypto exchange WazirX, Bitcoin was trading at $ 50,126 (Rs 38,12,082), up 1.60 per cent in the afternoon. The price of Bitcoin crossed $ 65,000 in mid-April but has since fallen.

Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, rose 3.24 percent to 3, 3,920 (Rs 2,97,880.8). Its price briefly crossed $ 4,000 on Friday. CryptoDogcoin, which started as a joke, has seen a marginal increase of 0.06 percent. Meanwhile, the price of FTM has risen more than 35 per cent in the last 24 hours.

SBI customers should get the work done early, some of the bank’s services will be closed for 3 hours

Why are cryptocurrency prices rising?

Rising decentralized finance (DFI) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and rising interest rates from institutional investors have pushed up cryptocurrency prices this year. In addition, Twitter Inc. is building a base to allow bitcoin tips in its tip jar feature. Meanwhile, in the Central American country of El Salvador, the law relating to bitcoin will take effect from September 7. El Salvador is the first country in the world to recognize bitcoin.