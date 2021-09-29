Bitcoin’s latest price: Bitcoin’s latest price: Bitcoin’s biggest monthly loss since May

Bitcoin, the world’s largest, oldest and most popular cryptocurrency, is leaning towards its biggest monthly loss since May. Bitcoin has been hit hard by global financial market turmoil, regulatory concerns and China’s decision to ban crypto businesses. This is because it is heading for a monthly loss in September, which will be the biggest monthly loss since May.

According to CoinDesk’s data, Bitcoin rose 2.8 percent on Wednesday but is 10 percent lower than the previous month. The price of Bitcoin reached $ 65,000 in April. But it had dropped significantly in May. At 3.00 pm, it was trading at $ 42,250, up 0.61 per cent, according to the crypto exchange WazirX. According to analysts, the ban on China’s cryptocurrency business has not had much effect on the price of bitcoin. Historically, the biggest gain in Bitcoin prices was between October and December.

Other cryptocurrencies

Meanwhile, Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, is seeing a drop in its price. It was trading down 0.93 percent at 2,900.03. Dogecoin, which started as a joke, is down marginally by 0.01 percent. But the price of MBOX is showing a 25 per cent increase. Similarly, ALICE, DEGO, CAKE and VGX have gone up by 9 to 12 per cent.