Bitcoin’s latest rates: Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin fell for the second day in a row

All of the world’s major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, fell on Wednesday, but most of them rose in price on Thursday. At 11.30am, all major cryptocurrencies were trading at a brisk pace, according to Crypto Exchange WazirX. However, the world’s largest, most popular and oldest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is declining for the second day in a row. It was trading at $ 46374 (Rs 3648282) with a fall of 0.11 per cent.

On Tuesday, El Salvador became the first country in the world to accept Bitcoin as a legal tender. But a technical glitch affected its launch. As a result, the price of Bitcoin dropped by हजार 10,000. However, later it improved a bit. The effect was felt on other cryptocurrencies as well, and the market cap of the cryptocurrency was reduced by $ 300 billion. But on Thursday it has improved a bit.

The price of this crypto increased by 30 percent

Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, has risen 2.62 percent in the last 24 hours. Its price has recently crossed $ 4000 but currently it is trading around $ 3500. The price of the cryptocurrency dogecoin, which started as a joke, has risen 1.93 percent. Solana, meanwhile, has the highest percentage at 30 percent.

Following the adoption of Bitcoin by El Salvador, the central banks of Honduras and Guatemala are also keeping an eye on digital currencies. Siddharth Menon, COO of WazirX, said Bitcoin is now a legal tender for a country with a population of 6.5 million. That means 65 lakh more people have come into the realm of Bitcoin. Each of these citizens is entitled to इन 30 worth of Bitcoin in the government’s Wallet app.