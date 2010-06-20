Bitdefender Mobile Security & Antivirus 3.3.143.1808 APK for Android – Download



Bitdefender is an app. That allows you can now keep your Android device protected against all the dangers viruses on and off the web. It is an excellent app for android.

Features of Bitdefender:

The most advanced cybersecurity app for Android gives your devices absolute protection against viruses and malware. This tool is capable of detecting every file. That you’ve downloaded that may be dangerous for your smartphone. It’s a recommendable option for all users looking for an extra security layer for their phones. Bitdefender Antivirus free can finish them off both simply and quickly. Leaving your device free of malicious files that could cause problems with your applications. Getting rid of those files also frees up memory. Some apps like Bitdefender and Avast Antivirus.

The best part is that you don’t have to configure practically anything for the app to do its job. Autopilot gets security recommendations. VPN hide your IP and unblock geo-restricted content. Account Privacy verifies whether your email account has been breached or not. App Lock your sensitive apps with a PIN code. Anti-Theft lock, track and wipe your phone. Web Protection real-time protection for the most popular browsers. It works in the background while your phone is turned on, keeping you safe from malware without running down your battery. Other features available include the ability to lock, track, and wipe the devices remotely.

Bitdefender’s mobile security app takes care of your online privacy and personal information. It protects your online presence by encrypting all Internet traffic. Bitdefender secures your device’s connection. While you’re connected to public WiFi hotspots, cellular data networks, and other public locations. It is one of the best and most complete protection apps you can find on Android OS. If you want to know more about Bitdefender, then you may visit the developer’s website for more information.