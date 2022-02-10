World

Bitfinex Hack: American couple arrested for stealing $3.6 billion in bitcoins, know what is the whole matter

In the 2016 Bitfinex hack, 94,000 bitcoins worth more than $3.6 billion were stolen. Which was said to be one of the biggest cryptocurrency thefts of the time. However, now the US Department of Justice has informed that two people related to this case have been arrested and the stolen bitcoins have also been confiscated.

Lisa Monaco, deputy attorney general of the US Department of Justice, has said that the seizure related to the Bitfinex hack is the biggest ever in a theft case. Also, a couple has been named as accused in the case of stolen cryptocurrency, who were arrested by the US Federal Police from Manhattan. Bitcoin worth over $3.6 billion stolen at that time is today worth around $4.5 billion (about Rs 33,720 crore).

The Deputy Attorney General said in his statement that the Bitfinex hack of August 2016 was the biggest cyber crime of that time. However, after the arrest, it has been proved that cryptocurrencies cannot be kept illegally for long. Let us tell you that when hackers carried out the Bitfinex hack, a 20 percent drop in the price of bitcoin was seen.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the couple arrested on charges of theft have been identified as Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan. He is accused of illegally transacting stolen bitcoins more than two thousand times under the Bitfinex hack. However, when they were produced in the court by the Justice Department, both were granted conditional bail on heavy fines.

While a Manhattan federal court set a $3 million (about Rs 22 crore) bond on Heather Morgan, the bond amount was set at $5 million (about Rs 37 crore) for Lichtenstein. US Justice Department officials said that when the theft of this cryptocurrency was carried out, the transaction value in bitcoin was around $ 70 million, while now it has increased to $ 4.5 billion.

Bitfinex issued a statement thanking the couple after federal law enforcement officials arrested the couple in connection with the case. Also told that he is in contact with the US Department of Justice for the return of stolen bitcoins.

The post Bitfinex Hack: American Couple Arrested for Stealing $3.6 Billion of Bitcoins, Know What's the Whole Case appeared first on Jansatta.

